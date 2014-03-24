Mar 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.65 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.22/9.31 9.27 2 MONTHS 8.75/8.85 8.80 3 MONTHS 8.64/8.71 8.68 6 MONTHS 8.59/8.65 8.62 9 MONTHS 8.60/8.66 8.63 1 YEAR 8.64/8.67 8.66 2 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42 3 YEARS 8.42/8.46 8.44 4 YEARS 8.47/8.51 8.49 5 YEARS 8.51/8.54 8.53 7 YEARS 8.52/8.59 8.56 10 YEARS 8.51/8.59 8.55 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)