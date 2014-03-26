Mar 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.60 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 9.16/9.26 9.21 2 MONTHS 8.75/8.85 8.80 3 MONTHS 8.60/8.67 8.64 6 MONTHS 8.54/8.60 8.57 9 MONTHS 8.57/8.64 8.61 1 YEAR 8.60/8.64 8.62 2 YEARS 8.39/8.42 8.41 3 YEARS 8.41/8.44 8.43 4 YEARS 8.46/8.49 8.48 5 YEARS 8.49/8.53 8.51 7 YEARS 8.48/8.57 8.53 10 YEARS 8.48/8.57 8.53 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)