Mar 26The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.60 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 9.16/9.26 9.21
2 MONTHS 8.75/8.85 8.80
3 MONTHS 8.60/8.67 8.64
6 MONTHS 8.54/8.60 8.57
9 MONTHS 8.57/8.64 8.61
1 YEAR 8.60/8.64 8.62
2 YEARS 8.39/8.42 8.41
3 YEARS 8.41/8.44 8.43
4 YEARS 8.46/8.49 8.48
5 YEARS 8.49/8.53 8.51
7 YEARS 8.48/8.57 8.53
10 YEARS 8.48/8.57 8.53
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
