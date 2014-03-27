Mar 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.58 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.90/9.00 8.95 2 MONTHS 8.64/8.74 8.69 3 MONTHS 8.54/8.62 8.58 6 MONTHS 8.51/8.58 8.55 9 MONTHS 8.53/8.59 8.56 1 YEAR 8.59/8.63 8.61 2 YEARS 8.37/8.41 8.39 3 YEARS 8.40/8.44 8.42 4 YEARS 8.45/8.49 8.47 5 YEARS 8.49/8.52 8.51 7 YEARS 8.48/8.57 8.53 10 YEARS 8.48/8.57 8.53 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)