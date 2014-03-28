Mar 28The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.46 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.12/8.25 8.19 2 MONTHS 8.22/8.35 8.29 3 MONTHS 8.28/8.36 8.32 6 MONTHS 8.39/8.46 8.43 9 MONTHS 8.45/8.53 8.49 1 YEAR 8.56/8.60 8.58 2 YEARS 8.35/8.39 8.37 3 YEARS 8.38/8.42 8.40 4 YEARS 8.44/8.48 8.46 5 YEARS 8.48/8.52 8.50 7 YEARS 8.48/8.58 8.53 10 YEARS 8.48/8.58 8.53 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)