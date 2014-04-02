Apr 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.56 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.26/8.36 8.31 2 MONTHS 8.31/8.41 8.36 3 MONTHS 8.43/8.51 8.47 6 MONTHS 8.49/8.56 8.53 9 MONTHS 8.55/8.63 8.59 1 YEAR 8.66/8.70 8.68 2 YEARS 8.47/8.50 8.49 3 YEARS 8.49/8.53 8.51 4 YEARS 8.55/8.59 8.57 5 YEARS 8.59/8.63 8.61 7 YEARS 8.58/8.67 8.63 10 YEARS 8.58/8.67 8.63 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)