Apr 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.51 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.22/8.33 8.28 2 MONTHS 8.29/8.40 8.35 3 MONTHS 8.38/8.46 8.42 6 MONTHS 8.45/8.51 8.48 9 MONTHS 8.52/8.60 8.56 1 YEAR 8.65/8.69 8.67 2 YEARS 8.46/8.49 8.48 3 YEARS 8.49/8.53 8.51 4 YEARS 8.56/8.59 8.58 5 YEARS 8.60/8.64 8.62 7 YEARS 8.58/8.67 8.63 10 YEARS 8.58/8.67 8.63 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)