Apr 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.51 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.22/8.33 8.28
2 MONTHS 8.29/8.40 8.35
3 MONTHS 8.38/8.46 8.42
6 MONTHS 8.45/8.51 8.48
9 MONTHS 8.52/8.60 8.56
1 YEAR 8.65/8.69 8.67
2 YEARS 8.46/8.49 8.48
3 YEARS 8.49/8.53 8.51
4 YEARS 8.56/8.59 8.58
5 YEARS 8.60/8.64 8.62
7 YEARS 8.58/8.67 8.63
10 YEARS 8.58/8.67 8.63
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
