Apr 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.52 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.25/8.35 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.29/8.39 8.34 3 MONTHS 8.36/8.46 8.41 6 MONTHS 8.45/8.52 8.49 9 MONTHS 8.54/8.61 8.58 1 YEAR 8.65/8.69 8.67 2 YEARS 8.46/8.50 8.48 3 YEARS 8.50/8.54 8.52 4 YEARS 8.57/8.61 8.59 5 YEARS 8.61/8.65 8.63 7 YEARS 8.62/8.70 8.66 10 YEARS 8.62/8.70 8.66 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)