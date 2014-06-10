Jun 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.27 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.22/8.31 8.27 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.29 8.25 3 MONTHS 8.19/8.26 8.23 6 MONTHS 8.19/8.27 8.23 9 MONTHS 8.20/8.27 8.24 1 YEAR 8.23/8.26 8.25 2 YEARS 7.85/7.88 7.87 3 YEARS 7.79/7.83 7.81 4 YEARS 7.79/7.83 7.81 5 YEARS 7.80/7.83 7.82 7 YEARS 7.79/7.88 7.84 10 YEARS 7.79/7.88 7.84 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)