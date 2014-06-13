BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 pct at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.27 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
Jun 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.29 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.27/8.33 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.23/8.28 8.26 3 MONTHS 8.23/8.28 8.26 6 MONTHS 8.25/8.29 8.27 9 MONTHS 8.24/8.29 8.27 1 YEAR 8.25/8.28 8.27 2 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89 3 YEARS 7.79/7.82 7.81 4 YEARS 7.79/7.82 7.81 5 YEARS 7.80/7.83 7.82 7 YEARS 7.80/7.89 7.85 10 YEARS 7.80/7.89 7.85 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
