Jun 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.33 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.26/8.34 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.25/8.33 8.29 3 MONTHS 8.25/8.33 8.29 6 MONTHS 8.25/8.33 8.29 9 MONTHS 8.26/8.34 8.30 1 YEAR 8.29/8.33 8.31 2 YEARS 7.91/7.95 7.93 3 YEARS 7.85/7.88 7.87 4 YEARS 7.85/7.88 7.87 5 YEARS 7.85/7.88 7.87 7 YEARS 7.85/7.93 7.89 10 YEARS 7.85/7.93 7.89 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)