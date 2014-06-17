Jun 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.33 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.22/8.31 8.27 2 MONTHS 8.22/8.31 8.27 3 MONTHS 8.23/8.30 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.26/8.33 8.30 9 MONTHS 8.26/8.33 8.30 1 YEAR 8.28/8.31 8.30 2 YEARS 7.89/7.92 7.91 3 YEARS 7.81/7.85 7.83 4 YEARS 7.81/7.85 7.83 5 YEARS 7.82/7.85 7.84 7 YEARS 7.82/7.90 7.86 10 YEARS 7.82/7.90 7.86 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)