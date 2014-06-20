Jun 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.36 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.18/8.26 8.22 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.27 8.24 3 MONTHS 8.24/8.30 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.29/8.36 8.33 9 MONTHS 8.33/8.39 8.36 1 YEAR 8.35/8.38 8.37 2 YEARS 7.99/8.02 8.01 3 YEARS 7.92/7.95 7.94 4 YEARS 7.92/7.96 7.94 5 YEARS 7.94/7.97 7.96 7 YEARS 7.95/8.03 7.99 10 YEARS 7.95/8.03 7.99 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)