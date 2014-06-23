Jun 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.39 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.27 8.24 2 MONTHS 8.22/8.29 8.26 3 MONTHS 8.25/8.31 8.28 6 MONTHS 8.33/8.39 8.36 9 MONTHS 8.37/8.42 8.40 1 YEAR 8.38/8.42 8.40 2 YEARS 8.05/8.09 8.07 3 YEARS 7.99/8.02 8.01 4 YEARS 8.00/8.04 8.02 5 YEARS 8.02/8.05 8.04 7 YEARS 8.02/8.11 8.07 10 YEARS 8.02/8.11 8.07 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)