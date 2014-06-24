Jun 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.37 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.21/8.27 8.24
2 MONTHS 8.22/8.28 8.25
3 MONTHS 8.24/8.30 8.27
6 MONTHS 8.31/8.37 8.34
9 MONTHS 8.35/8.40 8.38
1 YEAR 8.37/8.40 8.39
2 YEARS 8.00/8.04 8.02
3 YEARS 7.94/7.97 7.96
4 YEARS 7.95/7.99 7.97
5 YEARS 7.97/8.00 7.99
7 YEARS 7.98/8.06 8.02
10 YEARS 7.98/8.06 8.02
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)