Jun 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.37 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.21/8.27 8.24 2 MONTHS 8.22/8.28 8.25 3 MONTHS 8.24/8.30 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.31/8.37 8.34 9 MONTHS 8.35/8.40 8.38 1 YEAR 8.37/8.40 8.39 2 YEARS 8.00/8.04 8.02 3 YEARS 7.94/7.97 7.96 4 YEARS 7.95/7.99 7.97 5 YEARS 7.97/8.00 7.99 7 YEARS 7.98/8.06 8.02 10 YEARS 7.98/8.06 8.02 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)