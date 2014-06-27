BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma says haven't received any import alert by US FDA
* Ajanta Pharma clarifies on import alert received from USFDA
Jun 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.36 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.29 8.25 2 MONTHS 8.21/8.30 8.26 3 MONTHS 8.22/8.30 8.26 6 MONTHS 8.30/8.36 8.33 9 MONTHS 8.34/8.41 8.38 1 YEAR 8.37/8.39 8.38 2 YEARS 7.98/8.02 8.00 3 YEARS 7.90/7.94 7.92 4 YEARS 7.91/7.94 7.93 5 YEARS 7.91/7.94 7.93 7 YEARS 7.91/8.00 7.96 10 YEARS 7.91/8.00 7.96 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Dollar takes early dip in Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
* Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd says commissioning of 16.8 MW (8 WTGS X 2.1 MW) wind turbine generators (WTGS) at Kuchhdi wind farm, TA. & dist.: Porbandar, Gujarat Source text - (http://bit.ly/2klPMfT) Further company coverage: