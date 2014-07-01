Jul 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.35 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.21/8.29 8.25 2 MONTHS 8.22/8.30 8.26 3 MONTHS 8.23/8.30 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.30/8.35 8.33 9 MONTHS 8.39/8.45 8.42 1 YEAR 8.35/8.38 8.37 2 YEARS 7.95/7.97 7.96 3 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89 4 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89 5 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89 7 YEARS 7.87/7.95 7.91 10 YEARS 7.87/7.95 7.91 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)