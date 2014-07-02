Jul 2The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.35 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.20/8.28 8.24
2 MONTHS 8.21/8.29 8.25
3 MONTHS 8.23/8.30 8.27
6 MONTHS 8.29/8.35 8.32
9 MONTHS 8.36/8.42 8.39
1 YEAR 8.33/8.35 8.34
2 YEARS 7.92/7.94 7.93
3 YEARS 7.83/7.85 7.84
4 YEARS 7.83/7.86 7.85
5 YEARS 7.84/7.86 7.85
7 YEARS 7.83/7.91 7.87
10 YEARS 7.83/7.91 7.87
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)