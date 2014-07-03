Jul 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.37 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.18/8.26 8.22 2 MONTHS 8.19/8.27 8.23 3 MONTHS 8.20/8.28 8.24 6 MONTHS 8.30/8.37 8.34 9 MONTHS 8.36/8.43 8.40 1 YEAR 8.33/8.36 8.35 2 YEARS 7.91/7.94 7.93 3 YEARS 7.82/7.86 7.84 4 YEARS 7.82/7.86 7.84 5 YEARS 7.82/7.86 7.84 7 YEARS 7.83/7.91 7.87 10 YEARS 7.83/7.91 7.87 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)