Jul 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.38 percent on Tuesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.25/8.32 8.29
2 MONTHS 8.23/8.30 8.27
3 MONTHS 8.24/8.31 8.28
6 MONTHS 8.32/8.38 8.35
9 MONTHS 8.40/8.46 8.43
1 YEAR 8.36/8.39 8.38
2 YEARS 7.95/7.98 7.97
3 YEARS 7.85/7.87 7.86
4 YEARS 7.85/7.88 7.87
5 YEARS 7.86/7.88 7.87
7 YEARS 7.86/7.94 7.90
10 YEARS 7.86/7.94 7.90
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
