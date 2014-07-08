Jul 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.38 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.25/8.32 8.29 2 MONTHS 8.23/8.30 8.27 3 MONTHS 8.24/8.31 8.28 6 MONTHS 8.32/8.38 8.35 9 MONTHS 8.40/8.46 8.43 1 YEAR 8.36/8.39 8.38 2 YEARS 7.95/7.98 7.97 3 YEARS 7.85/7.87 7.86 4 YEARS 7.85/7.88 7.87 5 YEARS 7.86/7.88 7.87 7 YEARS 7.86/7.94 7.90 10 YEARS 7.86/7.94 7.90 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)