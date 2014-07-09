Jul 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.38 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.27/8.33 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.25/8.31 8.28 3 MONTHS 8.26/8.32 8.29 6 MONTHS 8.32/8.38 8.35 9 MONTHS 8.42/8.47 8.45 1 YEAR 8.37/8.40 8.39 2 YEARS 7.97/8.00 7.99 3 YEARS 7.86/7.90 7.88 4 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89 5 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89 7 YEARS 7.88/7.96 7.92 10 YEARS 7.88/7.96 7.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)