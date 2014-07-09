Jul 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.38 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.27/8.33 8.30
2 MONTHS 8.25/8.31 8.28
3 MONTHS 8.26/8.32 8.29
6 MONTHS 8.32/8.38 8.35
9 MONTHS 8.42/8.47 8.45
1 YEAR 8.37/8.40 8.39
2 YEARS 7.97/8.00 7.99
3 YEARS 7.86/7.90 7.88
4 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89
5 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89
7 YEARS 7.88/7.96 7.92
10 YEARS 7.88/7.96 7.92
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
