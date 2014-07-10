Jul 10The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.38 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.26/8.34 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.24/8.32 8.28 3 MONTHS 8.26/8.31 8.29 6 MONTHS 8.34/8.38 8.36 9 MONTHS 8.41/8.46 8.44 1 YEAR 8.36/8.39 8.38 2 YEARS 7.95/7.98 7.97 3 YEARS 7.84/7.88 7.86 4 YEARS 7.84/7.88 7.86 5 YEARS 7.85/7.88 7.87 7 YEARS 7.85/7.93 7.89 10 YEARS 7.85/7.93 7.89 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)