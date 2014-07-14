Jul 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.43 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.26/8.34 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.26/8.34 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.27/8.35 8.31 6 MONTHS 8.36/8.43 8.40 9 MONTHS 8.45/8.52 8.49 1 YEAR 8.41/8.44 8.43 2 YEARS 8.01/8.05 8.03 3 YEARS 7.91/7.94 7.93 4 YEARS 7.91/7.94 7.93 5 YEARS 7.91/7.94 7.93 7 YEARS 7.92/8.00 7.96 10 YEARS 7.92/8.00 7.96 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)