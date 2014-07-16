Jul 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.42 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.23/8.31 8.27
2 MONTHS 8.24/8.32 8.28
3 MONTHS 8.26/8.33 8.30
6 MONTHS 8.36/8.42 8.39
9 MONTHS 8.44/8.49 8.47
1 YEAR 8.39/8.42 8.41
2 YEARS 7.97/8.01 7.99
3 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89
4 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89
5 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89
7 YEARS 7.87/7.96 7.92
10 YEARS 7.87/7.96 7.92
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
