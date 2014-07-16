Jul 16The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.42 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.23/8.31 8.27 2 MONTHS 8.24/8.32 8.28 3 MONTHS 8.26/8.33 8.30 6 MONTHS 8.36/8.42 8.39 9 MONTHS 8.44/8.49 8.47 1 YEAR 8.39/8.42 8.41 2 YEARS 7.97/8.01 7.99 3 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89 4 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89 5 YEARS 7.87/7.90 7.89 7 YEARS 7.87/7.96 7.92 10 YEARS 7.87/7.96 7.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)