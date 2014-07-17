Jul 17The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.42 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.25/8.33 8.29
2 MONTHS 8.25/8.33 8.29
3 MONTHS 8.26/8.34 8.30
6 MONTHS 8.36/8.42 8.39
9 MONTHS 8.44/8.51 8.48
1 YEAR 8.40/8.42 8.41
2 YEARS 7.98/8.02 8.00
3 YEARS 7.88/7.92 7.90
4 YEARS 7.88/7.92 7.90
5 YEARS 7.89/7.92 7.91
7 YEARS 7.89/7.97 7.93
10 YEARS 7.89/7.97 7.93
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
