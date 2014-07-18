Jul 18The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.42 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.27/8.33 8.30 2 MONTHS 8.26/8.32 8.29 3 MONTHS 8.27/8.34 8.31 6 MONTHS 8.37/8.42 8.40 9 MONTHS 8.45/8.50 8.48 1 YEAR 8.40/8.43 8.42 2 YEARS 7.99/8.02 8.01 3 YEARS 7.89/7.92 7.91 4 YEARS 7.88/7.92 7.90 5 YEARS 7.89/7.92 7.91 7 YEARS 7.89/7.98 7.94 10 YEARS 7.89/7.98 7.94 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)