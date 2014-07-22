Jul 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.34/8.38 8.36 2 MONTHS 8.32/8.36 8.34 3 MONTHS 8.33/8.37 8.35 6 MONTHS 8.41/8.44 8.43 9 MONTHS 8.45/8.49 8.47 1 YEAR 8.40/8.44 8.42 2 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02 3 YEARS 7.89/7.92 7.91 4 YEARS 7.89/7.92 7.91 5 YEARS 7.89/7.92 7.91 7 YEARS 7.88/7.97 7.93 10 YEARS 7.88/7.97 7.93 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)