Jul 23The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.43 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.31/8.36 8.34
2 MONTHS 8.30/8.35 8.33
3 MONTHS 8.31/8.36 8.34
6 MONTHS 8.39/8.43 8.41
9 MONTHS 8.44/8.49 8.47
1 YEAR 8.40/8.43 8.42
2 YEARS 7.99/8.02 8.01
3 YEARS 7.88/7.92 7.90
4 YEARS 7.88/7.91 7.90
5 YEARS 7.88/7.91 7.90
7 YEARS 7.87/7.96 7.92
10 YEARS 7.87/7.96 7.92
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
