Jul 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.33/8.37 8.35 2 MONTHS 8.32/8.36 8.34 3 MONTHS 8.33/8.38 8.36 6 MONTHS 8.41/8.44 8.43 9 MONTHS 8.46/8.49 8.48 1 YEAR 8.40/8.42 8.41 2 YEARS 8.00/8.02 8.01 3 YEARS 7.88/7.89 7.89 4 YEARS 7.86/7.89 7.88 5 YEARS 7.87/7.89 7.88 7 YEARS 7.87/7.96 7.92 10 YEARS 7.87/7.96 7.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)