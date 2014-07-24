Jul 24The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.33/8.37 8.35
2 MONTHS 8.32/8.36 8.34
3 MONTHS 8.33/8.38 8.36
6 MONTHS 8.41/8.44 8.43
9 MONTHS 8.46/8.49 8.48
1 YEAR 8.40/8.42 8.41
2 YEARS 8.00/8.02 8.01
3 YEARS 7.88/7.89 7.89
4 YEARS 7.86/7.89 7.88
5 YEARS 7.87/7.89 7.88
7 YEARS 7.87/7.96 7.92
10 YEARS 7.87/7.96 7.92
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
