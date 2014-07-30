Jul 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.24/8.29 8.27 2 MONTHS 8.25/8.31 8.28 3 MONTHS 8.29/8.34 8.32 6 MONTHS 8.36/8.40 8.38 9 MONTHS 8.42/8.47 8.45 1 YEAR 8.39/8.42 8.41 2 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02 3 YEARS 7.89/7.93 7.91 4 YEARS 7.89/7.93 7.91 5 YEARS 7.90/7.93 7.92 7 YEARS 7.90/7.98 7.94 10 YEARS 7.90/7.98 7.94 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)