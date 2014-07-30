Jul 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.40 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.24/8.29 8.27
2 MONTHS 8.25/8.31 8.28
3 MONTHS 8.29/8.34 8.32
6 MONTHS 8.36/8.40 8.38
9 MONTHS 8.42/8.47 8.45
1 YEAR 8.39/8.42 8.41
2 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02
3 YEARS 7.89/7.93 7.91
4 YEARS 7.89/7.93 7.91
5 YEARS 7.90/7.93 7.92
7 YEARS 7.90/7.98 7.94
10 YEARS 7.90/7.98 7.94
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
