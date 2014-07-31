Jul 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.39 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.22/8.27 8.25 2 MONTHS 8.22/8.28 8.25 3 MONTHS 8.26/8.33 8.30 6 MONTHS 8.33/8.39 8.36 9 MONTHS 8.40/8.45 8.43 1 YEAR 8.37/8.40 8.39 2 YEARS 7.98/8.01 8.00 3 YEARS 7.88/7.91 7.90 4 YEARS 7.88/7.91 7.90 5 YEARS 7.89/7.92 7.91 7 YEARS 7.88/7.96 7.92 10 YEARS 7.88/7.96 7.92 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)