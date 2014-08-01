Aug 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.37 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.22/8.28 8.25 2 MONTHS 8.24/8.28 8.26 3 MONTHS 8.25/8.30 8.28 6 MONTHS 8.32/8.37 8.35 9 MONTHS 8.39/8.44 8.42 1 YEAR 8.37/8.39 8.38 2 YEARS 7.98/8.01 8.00 3 YEARS 7.88/7.91 7.90 4 YEARS 7.90/7.92 7.91 5 YEARS 7.90/7.92 7.91 7 YEARS 7.90/7.98 7.94 10 YEARS 7.90/7.98 7.94 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)