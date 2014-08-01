Aug 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.37 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.22/8.28 8.25
2 MONTHS 8.24/8.28 8.26
3 MONTHS 8.25/8.30 8.28
6 MONTHS 8.32/8.37 8.35
9 MONTHS 8.39/8.44 8.42
1 YEAR 8.37/8.39 8.38
2 YEARS 7.98/8.01 8.00
3 YEARS 7.88/7.91 7.90
4 YEARS 7.90/7.92 7.91
5 YEARS 7.90/7.92 7.91
7 YEARS 7.90/7.98 7.94
10 YEARS 7.90/7.98 7.94
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
