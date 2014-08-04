Aug 4The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.34 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.25 8.23 2 MONTHS 8.21/8.25 8.23 3 MONTHS 8.25/8.29 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.30/8.34 8.32 9 MONTHS 8.36/8.40 8.38 1 YEAR 8.33/8.36 8.35 2 YEARS 7.97/7.99 7.98 3 YEARS 7.87/7.89 7.88 4 YEARS 7.88/7.90 7.89 5 YEARS 7.89/7.92 7.91 7 YEARS 7.89/7.97 7.93 10 YEARS 7.89/7.97 7.93 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)