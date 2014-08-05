Aug 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.41 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.21/8.27 8.24 2 MONTHS 8.25/8.30 8.28 3 MONTHS 8.29/8.35 8.32 6 MONTHS 8.36/8.41 8.39 9 MONTHS 8.46/8.51 8.49 1 YEAR 8.43/8.46 8.45 2 YEARS 8.08/8.11 8.10 3 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02 4 YEARS 8.00/8.03 8.02 5 YEARS 8.02/8.04 8.03 7 YEARS 8.02/8.10 8.06 10 YEARS 8.02/8.10 8.06 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)