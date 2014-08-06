Aug 6The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.45 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.23/8.29 8.26 2 MONTHS 8.26/8.33 8.30 3 MONTHS 8.33/8.39 8.36 6 MONTHS 8.39/8.45 8.42 9 MONTHS 8.50/8.56 8.53 1 YEAR 8.50/8.52 8.51 2 YEARS 8.17/8.20 8.19 3 YEARS 8.09/8.12 8.11 4 YEARS 8.10/8.13 8.12 5 YEARS 8.11/8.14 8.13 7 YEARS 8.11/8.19 8.15 10 YEARS 8.11/8.19 8.15 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)