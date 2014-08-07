Aug 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.42 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.23/8.28 8.26 2 MONTHS 8.27/8.31 8.29 3 MONTHS 8.31/8.35 8.33 6 MONTHS 8.39/8.42 8.41 9 MONTHS 8.52/8.55 8.54 1 YEAR 8.50/8.52 8.51 2 YEARS 8.19/8.21 8.20 3 YEARS 8.12/8.15 8.14 4 YEARS 8.12/8.15 8.14 5 YEARS 8.14/8.16 8.15 7 YEARS 8.12/8.20 8.16 10 YEARS 8.12/8.20 8.16 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)