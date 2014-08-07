Aug 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.42 percent on Thursday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.23/8.28 8.26
2 MONTHS 8.27/8.31 8.29
3 MONTHS 8.31/8.35 8.33
6 MONTHS 8.39/8.42 8.41
9 MONTHS 8.52/8.55 8.54
1 YEAR 8.50/8.52 8.51
2 YEARS 8.19/8.21 8.20
3 YEARS 8.12/8.15 8.14
4 YEARS 8.12/8.15 8.14
5 YEARS 8.14/8.16 8.15
7 YEARS 8.12/8.20 8.16
10 YEARS 8.12/8.20 8.16
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
