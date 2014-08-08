Aug 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.20/8.29 8.25
2 MONTHS 8.25/8.31 8.28
3 MONTHS 8.30/8.35 8.33
6 MONTHS 8.37/8.44 8.41
9 MONTHS 8.50/8.55 8.53
1 YEAR 8.49/8.52 8.51
2 YEARS 8.19/8.21 8.20
3 YEARS 8.11/8.13 8.12
4 YEARS 8.11/8.14 8.13
5 YEARS 8.13/8.16 8.15
7 YEARS 8.12/8.20 8.16
10 YEARS 8.12/8.20 8.16
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
