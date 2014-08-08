Aug 8The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.44 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.29 8.25 2 MONTHS 8.25/8.31 8.28 3 MONTHS 8.30/8.35 8.33 6 MONTHS 8.37/8.44 8.41 9 MONTHS 8.50/8.55 8.53 1 YEAR 8.49/8.52 8.51 2 YEARS 8.19/8.21 8.20 3 YEARS 8.11/8.13 8.12 4 YEARS 8.11/8.14 8.13 5 YEARS 8.13/8.16 8.15 7 YEARS 8.12/8.20 8.16 10 YEARS 8.12/8.20 8.16 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)