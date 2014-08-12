BRIEF-Omax Autos says railway board increases order quantity for coaches for bio-digester tanks
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
Aug 12The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.43 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.20/8.27 8.24 2 MONTHS 8.23/8.30 8.27 3 MONTHS 8.28/8.32 8.30 6 MONTHS 8.39/8.43 8.41 9 MONTHS 8.50/8.53 8.52 1 YEAR 8.50/8.53 8.52 2 YEARS 8.19/8.22 8.21 3 YEARS 8.11/8.14 8.13 4 YEARS 8.12/8.15 8.14 5 YEARS 8.14/8.16 8.15 7 YEARS 8.13/8.21 8.17 10 YEARS 8.13/8.21 8.17 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.