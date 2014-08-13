Aug 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.42 percent on Wednesday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.22/8.29 8.26
2 MONTHS 8.24/8.30 8.27
3 MONTHS 8.27/8.32 8.30
6 MONTHS 8.37/8.42 8.40
9 MONTHS 8.48/8.52 8.50
1 YEAR 8.48/8.51 8.50
2 YEARS 8.17/8.19 8.18
3 YEARS 8.09/8.12 8.11
4 YEARS 8.09/8.12 8.11
5 YEARS 8.12/8.14 8.13
7 YEARS 8.12/8.20 8.16
10 YEARS 8.12/8.20 8.16
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)