Aug 14The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.41 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.21/8.26 8.24 2 MONTHS 8.20/8.27 8.24 3 MONTHS 8.26/8.29 8.28 6 MONTHS 8.38/8.41 8.40 9 MONTHS 8.46/8.49 8.48 1 YEAR 8.45/8.48 8.47 2 YEARS 8.11/8.14 8.13 3 YEARS 8.01/8.05 8.03 4 YEARS 8.01/8.06 8.04 5 YEARS 8.03/8.06 8.05 7 YEARS 8.02/8.10 8.06 10 YEARS 8.02/8.10 8.06 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)