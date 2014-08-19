Aug 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.42 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.23/8.28 8.26 2 MONTHS 8.25/8.30 8.28 3 MONTHS 8.27/8.32 8.30 6 MONTHS 8.38/8.42 8.40 9 MONTHS 8.44/8.49 8.47 1 YEAR 8.45/8.48 8.47 2 YEARS 8.12/8.14 8.13 3 YEARS 8.04/8.06 8.05 4 YEARS 8.04/8.06 8.05 5 YEARS 8.04/8.07 8.06 7 YEARS 8.05/8.13 8.09 10 YEARS 8.05/8.13 8.09 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)