Aug 20The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.43 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.21/8.28 8.25 2 MONTHS 8.23/8.30 8.27 3 MONTHS 8.27/8.32 8.30 6 MONTHS 8.38/8.43 8.41 9 MONTHS 8.46/8.50 8.48 1 YEAR 8.46/8.49 8.48 2 YEARS 8.12/8.15 8.14 3 YEARS 8.03/8.06 8.05 4 YEARS 8.03/8.06 8.05 5 YEARS 8.04/8.07 8.06 7 YEARS 8.03/8.11 8.07 10 YEARS 8.03/8.11 8.07 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)