Aug 22The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.37 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.18/8.24 8.21 2 MONTHS 8.21/8.26 8.24 3 MONTHS 8.24/8.29 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.35/8.37 8.36 9 MONTHS 8.45/8.47 8.46 1 YEAR 8.44/8.47 8.46 2 YEARS 8.10/8.12 8.11 3 YEARS 8.02/8.04 8.03 4 YEARS 8.02/8.04 8.03 5 YEARS 8.01/8.05 8.03 7 YEARS 8.02/8.09 8.06 10 YEARS 8.02/8.09 8.06 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)