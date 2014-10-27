Oct 27The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.33 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.18/8.23 8.21 2 MONTHS 8.19/8.23 8.21 3 MONTHS 8.26/8.30 8.28 6 MONTHS 8.29/8.33 8.31 9 MONTHS 8.03/8.07 8.05 1 YEAR 8.00/8.02 8.01 2 YEARS 7.59/7.62 7.61 3 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50 4 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50 5 YEARS 7.48/7.51 7.50 7 YEARS 7.46/7.54 7.50 10 YEARS 7.46/7.54 7.50 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)