BRIEF-Visa Steel says co in talks with strategic/financial investors
* Visa steel ltd clarifies on news item, "china's baosteel group to acquire 26 percent in visa steel"
Oct 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.36 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.15/8.20 8.18 2 MONTHS 8.19/8.23 8.21 3 MONTHS 8.25/8.29 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.33/8.36 8.35 9 MONTHS 8.12/8.14 8.13 1 YEAR 8.08/8.11 8.10 2 YEARS 7.65/7.68 7.67 3 YEARS 7.52/7.55 7.54 4 YEARS 7.51/7.53 7.52 5 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52 7 YEARS 7.49/7.57 7.53 10 YEARS 7.48/7.56 7.52 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Spot gold may fall to $1,249/oz - technicals * SPDR Gold holdings drop 0.69 percent on Tuesday * Silver hits over one-month lows (Updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 26 Gold fell to a two-week low on Wednesday as investors opted for riskier assets such as equities on renewed optimism over the U.S. economy and as political uncertainty in France receded, softening demand for safe-haven assets. Spot gold was mostly unchanged at $1,263.53 at 0741 G