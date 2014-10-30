Oct 30The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.37 percent on Thursday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.15/8.21 8.18 2 MONTHS 8.19/8.23 8.21 3 MONTHS 8.24/8.29 8.27 6 MONTHS 8.33/8.37 8.35 9 MONTHS 8.13/8.17 8.15 1 YEAR 8.10/8.12 8.11 2 YEARS 7.65/7.68 7.67 3 YEARS 7.52/7.55 7.54 4 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52 5 YEARS 7.50/7.53 7.52 7 YEARS 7.48/7.56 7.52 10 YEARS 7.48/7.56 7.52 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)