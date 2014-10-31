Oct 31The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.38 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.13/8.21 8.17 2 MONTHS 8.16/8.24 8.20 3 MONTHS 8.21/8.28 8.25 6 MONTHS 8.32/8.38 8.35 9 MONTHS 8.11/8.16 8.14 1 YEAR 8.08/8.12 8.10 2 YEARS 7.65/7.69 7.67 3 YEARS 7.53/7.56 7.55 4 YEARS 7.50/7.54 7.52 5 YEARS 7.50/7.54 7.52 7 YEARS 7.49/7.57 7.53 10 YEARS 7.48/7.56 7.52 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)