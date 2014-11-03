Nov 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.32 percent on Monday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.13/8.20 8.17
2 MONTHS 8.15/8.22 8.19
3 MONTHS 8.20/8.25 8.23
6 MONTHS 8.29/8.32 8.31
9 MONTHS 8.04/8.09 8.07
1 YEAR 8.02/8.05 8.04
2 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59
3 YEARS 7.44/7.48 7.46
4 YEARS 7.42/7.46 7.44
5 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44
7 YEARS 7.40/7.48 7.44
10 YEARS 7.40/7.48 7.44
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
(Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)