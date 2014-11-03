Nov 3The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.32 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.13/8.20 8.17 2 MONTHS 8.15/8.22 8.19 3 MONTHS 8.20/8.25 8.23 6 MONTHS 8.29/8.32 8.31 9 MONTHS 8.04/8.09 8.07 1 YEAR 8.02/8.05 8.04 2 YEARS 7.57/7.60 7.59 3 YEARS 7.44/7.48 7.46 4 YEARS 7.42/7.46 7.44 5 YEARS 7.42/7.45 7.44 7 YEARS 7.40/7.48 7.44 10 YEARS 7.40/7.48 7.44 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)