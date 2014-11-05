Nov 5The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.29 percent on Wednesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.08/8.16 8.12 2 MONTHS 8.12/8.20 8.16 3 MONTHS 8.18/8.23 8.21 6 MONTHS 8.26/8.29 8.28 9 MONTHS 8.00/8.04 8.02 1 YEAR 7.97/7.99 7.98 2 YEARS 7.51/7.53 7.52 3 YEARS 7.38/7.41 7.40 4 YEARS 7.36/7.38 7.37 5 YEARS 7.36/7.38 7.37 7 YEARS 7.33/7.41 7.37 10 YEARS 7.33/7.41 7.37 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)