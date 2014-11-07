Nov 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank
Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.31 percent on Friday.
TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE
--------- --------- --------
1 MONTHS 8.12/8.18 8.15
2 MONTHS 8.15/8.19 8.17
3 MONTHS 8.19/8.25 8.22
6 MONTHS 8.27/8.31 8.29
9 MONTHS 8.05/8.09 8.07
1 YEAR 8.00/8.04 8.02
2 YEARS 7.54/7.58 7.56
3 YEARS 7.41/7.45 7.43
4 YEARS 7.39/7.42 7.41
5 YEARS 7.38/7.42 7.40
7 YEARS 7.37/7.45 7.41
10 YEARS 7.36/7.44 7.40
The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of
the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For
participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or
type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please
double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER.
FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
