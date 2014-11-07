Nov 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 8.31 percent on Friday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 8.12/8.18 8.15 2 MONTHS 8.15/8.19 8.17 3 MONTHS 8.19/8.25 8.22 6 MONTHS 8.27/8.31 8.29 9 MONTHS 8.05/8.09 8.07 1 YEAR 8.00/8.04 8.02 2 YEARS 7.54/7.58 7.56 3 YEARS 7.41/7.45 7.43 4 YEARS 7.39/7.42 7.41 5 YEARS 7.38/7.42 7.40 7 YEARS 7.37/7.45 7.41 10 YEARS 7.36/7.44 7.40 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)