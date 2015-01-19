Jan 19The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 7.73 percent on Monday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 7.86/7.93 7.90 2 MONTHS 7.82/7.87 7.85 3 MONTHS 8.02/8.06 8.04 6 MONTHS 7.70/7.73 7.72 9 MONTHS 7.55/7.57 7.56 1 YEAR 7.53/7.56 7.55 2 YEARS 7.10/7.13 7.12 3 YEARS 6.92/6.95 6.94 4 YEARS 6.86/6.90 6.88 5 YEARS 6.86/6.89 6.88 7 YEARS 6.84/6.92 6.88 10 YEARS 6.83/6.91 6.87 The above rate is the mid-rate taken from a simple average of the bid and offer quoted by 08 market participants. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type IRS01 and IRS00 followed by an Enter key. For benchmark levels, please double-click on or type MIOIS= and then press ENTER. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU,+91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)